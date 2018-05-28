TAG Farnborough may not seem so attractive by night. BACA – The Air Charter Association is not happy. Gulfstream, however, is planning a new MRO at the site, for third quarter 2020.

An ban on overnight flights at London’s Luton Airport and their almost total elimination at Stansted Airport this summer will severely hamper access to the UK’s capital city.

Luton, Stansted, Gatwick, Heathrow, Biggin Hill, Northolt, Farnborough and Oxford Airports are all now effectively closed or severely restricted for overnight flights. Southend is the sole-remaining airport close to London that operates 24 hr. a day, and Birmingham is open 24/7 but is more than 125 mi. away by road.

The problem: Local and government noise quotas have slashed after-10 p.m. slots at Stansted to just 10 a week, and will close Luton completely from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. To blame: the airlines, whose late-running arrivals have used up the cumulative noise footprint at Stansted and Luton.

Of the other airports, Heathrow and Gatwick have almost eliminated business aviation altogether, Biggin Hill is closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., London City from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Northolt from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on weekdays, and Farnborough from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays. London Oxford is open until midnight. Only Southend and Birmingham are unrestricted.

The drastic curtailing of hours at Stansted and Luton have brought protests from BACA – The Air Charter Association, the trade association for the air charter industry, which is asking the UK authorities for a more pragmatic approach.

“This is an unacceptable challenge to the ability of the UK to do business 24 hr. a day, seven days a week,” it says. “Restricting overnight flights at London airports simply puts the brakes on investment for British companies growing overseas and on international companies investing in the UK. It also impacts the movement of freight into key London airports.

“Statistics from the European Business Aviation Association show that users of business aviation generate nine times the GDP of a user on a scheduled flight. The restriction is almost directly related to late-running airline movements and yet the impact sits firmly on the business aviation, ad hoc charter and freight markets.

“The restrictions simply magnify a bad situation, particularly at a time when the UK needs to be increasing its international connectivity, not reducing it.

Who needs to fly overnight, anyway?

The restrictions leave nowhere to go but Birmingham or Southend for those in the U.S. who want to depart the East Coast between roughly 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“There's a lot of business aviation activity between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., and then again from 4 a.m. onward with transatlantic arrivals,” says Steve Grimes, managing director of Stobart-Southend Airport (Booth 096).

The situation underscores another lurking problem: The growth of low-cost airlines will increasingly push business aviation out of Stansted and Luton. Yet business aviation is growing, too.

“Luton is just plain out of concrete and congestion there is now severe, says Grimes.

There is still room for expansion of infrastructure, however, at Biggin Hill, Oxford and Southend, as well as Farnborough.