Yves Rossy may not at first glance seem to have a lot in common with the business-aviation world, but the Swiss aviator is certainly an innovator when it comes to bespoke flying experiences. The 58-year-old native of Neuchatel was a fighter pilot in the Swiss Air Force before flying 747s for SwissAir, but is best known for the one-man jet-pack he developed and flew for the first time in 2006. His aircraft comprises a 2.4m carbon-fiber wing and four jets derived from model airplanes. He has flown across the English Channel, alongside a B-17 bomber at Oshkosh, with the French Air Force's display team and, in October 2015, he and base-jumper Vince Reffet, who describes himself as Rossy's "first student", flew in jetpacks over Dubai in formation with an Emirates A380.

Rossy will deliver the keynote address at EBACE today. He will be speaking in Room B of the Congress Center at 9 am; there will also be presentations from Andre Schneider, CEO of Geneva Airport, and Counselor Pierre Maudet, a former mayor of Geneva, who holds the Security and Economy portfolio on Geneva's State Council.