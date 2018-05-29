Jet Aviation has signed a preferred FBO service agreement for facilities in EMEA and Asia with World Fuel Services, a global aviation fuel and services company based in Miami.

WFS offers its global customers both full-service and self-service trip support, from flight planning and ground handling to fueling and compliance. Under the agreement, Jet Aviation becomes the preferred handling service provider for WFS at select locations throughout EMEA and Asia.

“Our clients depend on our network locations to deliver excellent services that ensure seamless travel,” said Joel Purdom, senior VP of global trip support at WFS. “We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Jet Aviation, an FBO partner that values service excellence at every turn.”

“We appreciate World Fuel Services’ commitment to providing value through outstanding service and are delighted to expand our cooperation to include our facilities in Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, Munich, Berlin and Vienna,” said Stefan Benz, senior VP for regional business operations in EMEA and Asia at Jet Aviation.

Jet Aviation is a member of WFS’s Air Elite Network. Member locations in Europe include Zurich, Geneva, Dusseldorf and Dubai. The firm has a total of nine member locations in North America. Jet Aviation’s newly acquired Hawker Pacific FBOs in Brisbane, Cairns, Perth, Singapore and Sydney are also Air Elite members.