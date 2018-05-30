The HondaJet Elite business jet carries more fuel but weighs less, so it flies considerably farther. Useful load has been increased by more than 200 lb.

Honda Aircraft’s new upgraded HondaJet Elite business jet, after a transition period of a few months, will replace the current version of the light business jet, Honda Aircraft president and CEO Michimasa Fujino said.

The changes include increased fuel capacity from an auxiliary fuel tank placed under the belly so the aircraft flies farther, and aerodynamic improvements. The width of the horizontal tail has increased slightly to increase elevator authority.

At the same time, the aircraft has undergone some weight reductions, Fujino said.

The changes mean the HondaJet Elite’s takeoff roll will be reduced to 3,491 ft. from 3,924. At the same time, range will increase 17% to 1,437 nm with four passengers, up from 1,223 nm.

Useful load has increased from 3,401 lb. to 3,627 lb. and fuel capacity has increased from 2,845 lb. to 2,948 lb.

Upgrades have been made to the Garmin 3000 avionics suite, which includes new features such as automated stability, angle of attack protection and computed takeoff distance. It includes dual touch-screen controllers and three 14-in. high resolution displays to include a new 40/60 format on the Primary Flight Displays. The upgrades give enhanced navigation, flight planning and control, Fujino said.

The light jet also includes newly developed perforated, honeycomb sandwich inlet liners to attenuate fan blade passage noise for lower noise levels, the company said.

It also emits fewer greenhouse gases and noise pollution than business jets of its size, it said.

The price of the updated HondaJet Elite is now $5.25 million, up from $4.9 million for the previous version.

Some of the features of the Elite version can be retrofitted on current HondaJets in the fleet, Fujino said.

Other changes include two-tone premium leather seats, a speakerless sound system, belted lavatory, a full service galley and new paint color choices with more depth and contrast, which include Ice Blue, Ruby Red and Monarch Orange.

Deliveries of the HondaJet Elite will begin in August.