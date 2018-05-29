Flying Colours now has EASA approval to install ADS-B Out gear on Bombardier Challenger 300 aircraft following pervious nods for the upgrades from the U.S. FAA and Transport Canada.

Canada’s Flying Colours has secured EASA approval to install ADS-B tracking equipment on Bombardier Challenger 300 aircraft.

The company says it’s prepared for an “uptick in installation demand” by investing in additional equipment, inventory and team members to boost its ADS-B Out installations by approximately 30%. The firm says it “currently has capacity for seven to 10 installations per month across its two North American facilities” – with its St. Louis, Missouri, center operating 24/7 shifts to meet demand.

“As a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility, the business has extensive maintenance experience on the Challenger 300 model and is well positioned to offer efficient, cost-effective flight deck and cabin upgrades,” the company says.

“We want to try and future-proof the aircraft,” says sales director Kevin Kliethermes. “This latest approval will help us support existing clients in their move toward NextGen capabilities, and hopefully attract new ones as the installation slots become rapidly booked up.” Europe’s mandate comes into force in mid-2020, just six months after the North American obligation.

Flying Colours says it has already received inquiries from European owners sourcing major flight deck and cabin upgrades.

Flying Colours also holds STCs for the installation of ADS-B Out equipment installation on Bombardier Challenger 600-2B16 (604 and 605) jets from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, EASA and Canada. It’s done more than 20 Challenger 604 installations toward a total of more than 30 ADS-B Out jobs all-told.