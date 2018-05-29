Vnukovo-3 owns two hangars that can store and maintain business aircraft of all types.

Russia’s business aviation is moving out of stagnation, confirms the country’s largest FBO, Vnukovo-3. Last year, this Moscow-based gateway recorded the first growth in traffic since 2014. European destinations contributed to this achievement.

Vnukovo-3 handled 15,751 business aviation flights and 101,180 passengers in 2017. This included 143 government flights of Russian and foreign top-ranking officials and their families.

A representative of Vnukovo-3’s operator VIPPORT pointed to a steady increase in both flights and passengers on routes from/to Europe. The most popular destinations are traditionally London, Nice and Geneva. Chambery in the French Alps, Olbia in Sardinia and other famous resorts attract seasonal demand.

Besides Russian business aviation operators, Vnukovo-3 attracts European charter companies. “Our clients are the largest European operators like Vista Jet, NetJets, Elite Avia and others,” says the VIPPORT official, adding that this list has been recently expanded with Euro Jet, Montblanc Aviation, ACASS and Comlux Aviation.

Vnukovo-3 now operates two VIP terminals, two hangars, parking and more than 210,000 sq. meters of aprons. It can handle more than 250 aircraft simultaneously. The hangars allow year-round storage and maintenance of business aircraft of all types. At last year’s EBACE, Vnukovo-3 became the first FBO in Russia and Eastern Europe to receive the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-ВАН) certificate.

The FBO hopes to further boost its traffic this summer when Russia will host the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Moscow will have 12 games and can also serve as a transit point to other ten Russian cities where the World Cup games take place. The Russian authorities have already eased the rules for flights between Russian destinations for foreign business aviation operators during this event.

The VIPPORT official told ShowNews that Vnukovo-3 is ready to become a VIP gateway to the World Cup, handling flights with football teams, official delegations and high-ranking guests arriving at the event. VIPPORT also operates a business aviation terminal at St Petersburg Pulkovo airport. With its partner JetPort it provides ground handling services for business aviation in Kazan, Sochi, Krasnodar, Anapa and Gelendzhik.