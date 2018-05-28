Innovation, disruptive technology, performance, and best value for money are key strategies in landing sales of new Embraer aircraft, says Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets.

Embraer is proving it here at EBACE with the debut of the latest, enhanced editions of its popular light jets, the Phenom 100EV and new-generation Phenom 300E; new-design plush seating for the Legacy 450 and 500; and the unveiling of the next step in connectivity for the Legacy 450 and 500 as they become the first midsize business jets to be offered with ViaSat’s Ka-band technology enabling wifi speeds up to 15 megabytes per second.

Embraer is also showing the large-cabin Legacy 650E and Lineage 1000E, with all six of its executive aircraft range at Static 23.

“Inside the cabin, when you turn left, we have a better avionics suite. When you turn right and you sit down and enjoy the cabin comfort of a flat floor and the connectivity experience, you know we stack up to the competition,” Amalfitano says.

Aiding Embraer’s sales efforts is a 49% drop over the last year of the number of Embraer jets on the pre-owned market to 4.2% of the active fleet, according to analysts at Jeffries.

This, says Amalfitano, is an inflexion point in the market, driving buyers wanting the latest technologies to new aircraft.

But stabilization of the market is not enough in itself. Embraer is boosting its efforts to gain market share, reaching out to potential customers with its ‘agnostic’ analytic tool that allows comparison of all business jets from all manufacturers. And in the U.S., it has revved up its roadshow to visit more prospects in more cities, beginning earlier in the year.

“The only way to showcase all those facts is to be in the market in a real way,” Amalfitano says. The tours, he says, “are a good example of our way of making sure we’re taking advantage of being with our customers, trying to elevate their customer experience of our brand, and capture additional share and sales.”

Amalfitano notes that flight activity in Europe is now almost up to if not exceeding levels seen before the financial crash of 2008 – and that it’s also picking up in the U.S.

“While it is clearly dominated by the Part 135 charter markets,” he says, “we’re starting to see a refresh in terms of corporate flight departments. We have not seen any derailment in regards to Brexit, and the U.S. tax stimulus has been a positive attribute to creating a strong outlook because there’s much more capital available for corporate flight departments and for corporations to invest in cap-backs and infrastructure.”

But recovery will not be overnight. Hence Embraer is sticking with its outlook to deliver from 105 to 125 executive jets during 2018 (versus 109 the year before), including 70-80 light and 35-45 large category aircraft. “Based on my view of the marketplace and our crisp product positioning of some of the best-in-class disruptive technology, we’re going to take advantage of the market shift and we will be much closer to the higher end of that guidance in 2018,” Amalfitano says.