Business aircraft broker Boutsen Aviation is showing an Airbus A319 Corporate Jet at this year’s EBACE, “the largest aircraft to be displayed by the company to date.”

“The pre-owned ACJ market is very active at the moment,” said company founder and chairman Thierry Boutsen. “I am confident we will have a substantial interest from potential buyers.”

The 2009 model jet features a four-section cabin design by Alberto Pinto. The design allows for 19 passengers (and sleeps 13) with a forward lounge area, a dining/living area that converts to a conference room, an aft lounge and a master bedroom with en-suite washroom.

Boutsen also noted this week that it recently completed its 350th aircraft transaction. Further recent deals include a Citation CJ2 delivery, and a trio of off-market sales: an Embraer Legacy 650, a Dassault Falcon 7X and a Bombardier Global XRS. “An off-market sale is a way for the seller's broker to quietly contact selected potential customers who thus have advanced knowledge of an aircraft for sale, before it is advertised,” Boutsen says.

The company also this month opened an office in India, thus marking its hopes for the Southeast Asian market. Atiesh Mishra is the new sales representative in New Delhi, responsible for “expanding and developing the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market, with particular focus on India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia,” the company says.