Seats for the 7500 were designed with customer input and special attention to recline, headrest and positioning.

Bombardier Aerospace has unveiled the clean-sheet-design passenger seat for its new ultra-long-range Global 7500 large-cabin business jet.

Named the Nuage, the French word for “cloud,” the seat’s design uses ergonomic principles that include a deep-recline and tilt-link system. It is the culmination of a seven-year project. The seat was unveiled April 29 at the Milken Institute 2018 Global Conference.

“It’s the biggest step change in terms of functionality, in terms of the actual system of the seat, in 30 years,” said Brad Nolen, Bombardier Business Aircraft vice president of marketing and communications. “This is a huge moment for us, and I think it’s a huge moment for business aviation.”

Comfort is important, said Tim Fagan, manager of industrial design, especially with a long-range aircraft capable of flying from Singapore to San Francisco. A seat must accommodate passengers as they work, dine and relax.

The Global 7500 is on track for certification and customer delivery in the second half of 2018.

The seat was designed with customer input and special attention to its recline, headrest and positioning, Fagan said. Rather than a seat where only the back reclines, the Nuage has a patented tilt-link system that dips the rear of the seat pan below the hips as the back is reclined. The feature is intended to keep the body supported but without additional pressure on the legs.

The headrest tilts forward and raises and lowers to support the head and fit of passengers of various heights and sizes, Fagan said.

In addition, the seat tracks and swivels without visible floor rails in what he calls a “floating base.”

The seat moves fore and aft and sideways, and swivels. The side of the seat incorporates a cover that opens for storage.

One of the biggest challenges is to design a seat to fit a variety of body proportions and leg lengths, Fagan explained. Feet must rest flat on the floor to provide the greatest comfort and to allow for the passenger to shift side-to-side, which is normal when sitting for long periods.

“If you’re not in contact with the floor, then there is pressure on the back of your legs,” Fagan said.

The seat can fit a range of body types. For taller passengers, Bombardier also offers an optional seat with a deeper seat pan.

The Nuage, which is lighter than traditional seats, has been sculpted, and excess volume has been carved away with thicker foam in the center and thinner foam on the edges. It is offered in an array of leathers, stitching and finishes.

In its seat design, Bombardier built a series of prototypes of increasing sophistication and worked with suppliers for its components. The seats have been incorporated into Bombardier’s fourth Global 7500 flight-test aircraft. The aircraft, called the “Architect,” includes a production interior.

Final assembly will take place at Bombardier’s Center of Excellence in Dorval, Quebec.