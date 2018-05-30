If you’re selling an aircraft that can fly people pretty much anywhere in the world without stopping, you probably want to remind those people of the possibilities as soon as they step on board. This is why Airbus Corporate Jets’ head of creative design, Sylvain Mariat, has chosen to replace the traditional moving flight map with a holographic globe in the company’s new Harmony concept cabin, and to place that globe in the passenger entrance.

“It’s Sylvain’s job to break the rules and find new limits,” says Benoit Defforge, ACJ’s president. “Sylvain had a fantastic idea: Instead of having a traditional map on a screen, you can move the globe – with the aircraft above – and see where you are. This is not yet certified, but we are working on it.”

Beyond concept cabins, ACJ is putting in place a range of measures to help customers maintain their jets more efficiently, effectively and inexpensively. Skywise, a data-collection and -analytics platform designed to help operators of Airbus airliners perform predictive maintenance, is now available for ACJ customers; and a Low Utilization Program (LUP) allows operators of jets that fly less than 1,000 hr. per year to stretch out their mandatory check schedules, so that A checks move from biannual to annual; C checks from every two years to every four; and structural checks from every six years to every 12. “This means it will be much cheaper to maintain an ACJ,” Defforge argues, “and it means you won’t stop [flying] your aircraft a lot.”

Under the Skywise program, what had previously been a collection of around 2% of flight-data parameters is increased to 100%. Benefits to fleet owners are clear – Defforge cites easyJet as a customer accounting for some of the 2,000 Airbus jets already enrolled in the program – but it will also be of use to operators of single aircraft, partly because some components’ life limits are based on time, not flight hours.

“You may see that the way a component is behaving is very stable despite the fact that its time has run,” Defforge says. “You are not obliged to uninstall it or to go for maintenance. To be honest, it’s quite fantastic what we are discovering. Maybe the spare-equipment companies will not be very happy! But our final customers are very happy – and our business is to make sure our customer is very happy with the product.”