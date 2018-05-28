Jet Aviation’s Completions Center in Basel has received approval from Airbus Corporate Jets for the ACJ350 XWB.

The Basel facility has successfully delivered 23 VIP Airbus cabins since 2000, from the ACJ319 to the ACJ340-600. In particular, the Center specializes in new-generation composite aircraft such as the Airbus ACJ350 XWB. With the help of Airbus’ proprietary Easyfit concept, Jet Aviation’s Completion Center in Basel can integrate a cabin without the need for complex and costly airframe modifications.

“This service expansion demonstrates our commitment to investing in new aviation technologies and to maintaining the highest quality standards,” says Neil Boyle, senior VP of completions at Jet Aviation. “We are ready and pleased to welcome ACJ350 XWB owners and operators here in Basel with our wide range of well-known first-class services.”

Jet Aviation is building an 8,700-square-meter, state-of-the-art hangar in Basel to meet increased demand for widebody completions and refurbishments. The hangar is ideally suited for next-generation aircraft such as the ACJ350 XWB, the company says, and will be operational at the end of 2018. In addition, the company’s maintenance facilities in Basel and Dubai both belong to the ACJ Service Center Network.