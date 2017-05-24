Vision Systems Aeronautics is showing its second-generation electronically dimmable window, Nuance V2, at Booth Y118.

Brignais (Lyon)-based Vision’s electronically dimmable windows “offer a sleek, elegant design adapted to the VIP style of business aviation,” the company says. “They enable passengers to tune the tint of their window from clear to dark to regulate daylight, glare and heat entering in while preserving the view, and enhance visual, thermal and acoustic comfort, for a peaceful atmosphere.”

With Nuance V2, Vision says it “continues to widen the gap with its competitors; the new solution provides unprecedented optical quality, with haze as low as 2.5% and clarity as high as 100%.”

Vision employs suspended particle device (SPD) film and an innovative interlayer to integrate UV, IR and hydrophobic barriers, produced via a lamination process that reduces manual operations “in favor of industrial manufacturing to allow better repeatability for enhanced reliability.

“Nuance V2 also comprises embedded electronics and a laminated touch panel developed in-house, for a more compact easy-to-retrofit solution,” Vision says. The result is a dimmable window providing infinite variable shading from fully clear to an extremely dark state – “and instant response time.”

Vision Systems has a new division dubbed Smart Lite “devoted to the design, production and sales of new dimmable solutions.”