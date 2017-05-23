Deliveries of new turbofan business aircraft will continue to be in a “lull” until 2019, according to the JetnetIQ forecast report created by aviation consultant Rolland Vincent. There is a glut of 21,817 business aircraft today that fly nearly the same 4.3-million missions per year as 11,000 turbofan airplanes flew in 2003, adds Jetnet sales VP Paul Cardarelli. Annual utilization per aircraft is just over 350 hours, about one-tenth that of commercial jetliners. Half of the fleet flies fewer than 300 hours per year.

Among the 21,800 turbofan aircraft, Cardarelli and Vincent suspect many are parked because the owners don’t need them and they don’t want to put time on them, if they’re on the resale market.

Operators say they’re reluctant to trade up because they don’t need more capable aircraft, the gap between new aircraft prices and residual values of their aircraft is too great, and they’re unsure about the economy or regulatory environment, among other factors.

“They use to hold their aircraft for three to five years. Now it’s seven to nine years,” Vincent says. One-third of the fleet now is older than 20 years. Many operators are caught in the dilemma of having to meet FANS1/A requirements for trans-Atlantic operations and FAA’s ADS-B mandate by 2020 while not wanting to invest money in aircraft with lackluster resale values.

Europe, however, is likely to lead the market recovery in 2019 and beyond, according to Vincent’s “mood of the market” chart. European business aircraft operators are the most buoyant about the prospects for an economic recovery and likelihood they’ll buy new aircraft. Six of ten European operators say the economy has passed its low point.

Vincent forecasts that nearly 7,500 new business jets will be delivered in the next decade, with a market value of $217-billion. His forecasts have been 99.5 percent accurate for the past three years, giving credibility to his projections.