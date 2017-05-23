Sierra Completions headquarters in Colorado Springs. The company is bidding to install its custom interiors in both Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

Sierra Completions is at Booth NB66 with a fresh FAA Repair Station license and expectations of an economic and industry recovery that will spell success for the newest subsidiary of Sierra Nevada.

The company has a 32,000-sq-ft foot hangar in in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where it is putting up steel for a 62,000 square foot hangar capable of accommodating VIP aircraft. Completion of the hangar is expected in August.

Sales VP Rob Tomenendal admits that it wasn’t the best of times for a startup and that recovery has taken longer than expected. On the other hand, he says, “We have a number of bids out for major cabin refurbishment projects and with the new Airbus and Boeing VIP aircraft to begin arriving in completion centers in the spring of 2018, inquiries are starting to grow.”

At this point, Boeing has orders for more than a dozen new BBJ Max twinjets and Airbus has orders for a mix of seven new ACJ319neos and ACJ320neos

Sierra Completions is also in the bidding for a couple of next-generation Boeing 737s soon to be available.

The center is also working for MRO approval from the FAA, Tomenendal says: “It’s a growth area and definitely on one of our near-term goals.”