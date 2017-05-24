DC Aviation (Booth Y134) reported earlier this month that it successfully installed a Gogo Business Aviation Aviator 300 SwiftBroadband system and a Gogo UCS 5000 file server in a Bombardier Challenger 604, marking the first time worldwide that the two connectivity components were integrated into a currently existing cabin of the type, with an EASA STC.

“Together, the two systems provide an ideal combination of business and entertainment electronics,” DC Aviation says.

The company noted that it is now a full-service maintenance, repair and overhaul dealer for Gogo (Stand U094).

DC Aviation said early last month that it’s obtained CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization) certification for the Gulfstream G650 from Luftfahrt-Bundesamt, Germany’s Federal Aviation Office. The firm said in March that it completed an ADS-B Out modification for a UEA-registered Bombardier Global Express XRS jet.

Additionally, DC Aviation reported earlier this year that DCAF, its DC Aviation Al-Futtaim joint venture in Dubai, has received an extension to its CAR 145 approval from the GCAA, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, to provide line maintenance for the Dassault Falcon 7X.