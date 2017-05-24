Bombardier Learjet 75, Challenger 350 and 650, and Global 6000 jets on show at Static SD15 were flown here using biofuels supplied by AEG Fuels.

The fuel was produced by AltAir Fuels, which starts with used cooking oils, and supplied by Netherlands-based SkyNRG to the KLM Jet Center in Amsterdam, where the business jets were fueled for their flights to Geneva.

“These sustainable fuels are produced from renewable resources and are considered ‘drop in’ fuels that blend with traditional fossil fuels without any equipment changes,” said AEG general aviation EVP Greg Cox.

“These biofuel-powered flights further demonstrate Bombardier Business Aircraft’s commitment to sustainability as an integral part of how it conducts its business,” said customer experience VP Jean-Christophe Gallagher.

“We hope that these flights will inspire other operators in this segment to start flying on sustainable aviation biofuel as well,” said SkyNRG CEO Maarten van Dijk.

AEG (Booth F34) provides fuel at more than 2,700 locations worldwide. Bombardier Business Aircraft is at Booth Z110.