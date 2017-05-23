​Few business aviation airports in the world are extending their opening hours and adding new instrument landing systems to attract more traffic. But London Biggin Hill, one of six business jet-friendly airports serving the UK’s capital city, is flying against the trend.

The famous Battle of Britain airport has seen 10% growth in movements this year, outpacing both the London and UK markets, and this will likely increase with the new operating hours, says London Biggin Hill Airport business development director Robert Walters.

Aircraft can now arrive or take off earlier (06.30 instead of 09.00) and later (06.30 to 23.00 instead of 09.00 to 20.00) Monday to Friday, and 08.00 to 22.00 on weekends and public holidays. Twenty-five flights took advantage of the new times in the first nine days they were in operation earlier this month.

The new hours particularly suit arrivals from the U.S. and Europe in the morning, and allow European or Russian businessmen to have dinner in London before returning home. “This really provides flexibility, and after all, that’s the point of having a business jet,” says Walters.

The new times also allow repositioning flights to or from the airport’s ten maintenance shops, more than any other location in the UK.

“Of course, 24/7 is are best, but this took us three years of negotiations and consultations,” says Walters. “We’re finally there.”

One concession the airport made was a noise monitoring system, but that isn’t a concern for those who fly responsibly, he notes. “It’s all part of turning into a grown-up airport” 100 years after it was first used for that purpose in 1917 and completing a transition that has taken it through phases as a fighter airfield and Europe’s largest private-flying airport.

Next up will be new precision approaches for runways 21 and 03 in late fall. There was only one ILS approach before “and this will be a seismic change,” says Walters.

Biggin Hill claims it is convenient to access London (you can see Canary Wharf from the airport on a clear day), with several based helicopters providing a six-minute shuttle service to Battersea Heliport. The shuttle has been flying about 100 flights a month, says Walters, and it can be booked with less than 40-minutes notice.

Meanwhile, Biggin Hill (Booth U126) is adding to its infrastructure with a new 60,000-sq.-ft. Terminal 2 hangar and offices and 80,000 sq. ft. of ramp space that will open by the end of the year, and a four-star, 76-room hotel.

The airport is home to 55 corporate jets, and logs more than 125,000 movements a year.