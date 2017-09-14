U.S. Green Lights Potential Sale of F-18s to Canada Less than a year after the Canadian government started negotiating with Boeing to buy 18 F/A-18 Super Hornets, the U.S. State Department let Congress know on Sept. 11 that it had approved a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of the aircraft. The package, worth up to $5.2 billion, includes 10 F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F Super Hornets. Both variants will use the F414-GE-400 engine and will be fully equipped with active, electronically ...