Buyer’s Remorse? Danish Auditors Question F-35 Purchase Danish auditors have expressed concern about the assessments used by the country’s government in selecting the F-35 as Denmark’s next fighter jet. The Rigsrevisionen, the national audit office, believes there is a “higher risk” that the defense ministry will be unable to perform “all required tasks” with the 27 F-35s it plans to order, the agency says in a report. Auditors say the Danish ...