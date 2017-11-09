Buyer’s Remorse? Danish Auditors Question F-35 Purchase Danish auditors have expressed concern about the assessments used by the country’s government in selecting the F-35 as Denmark’s next fighter jet. The Rigsrevisionen, the national audit office, believes there is a “higher risk” that the defense ministry will be unable to perform “all required tasks” with the 27 F-35s it plans to order, the agency says in a report. Auditors say the Danish ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Defense, Nov. 9-15, 2017" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.