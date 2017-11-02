Russia Pursues Privately Made SR-10 Trainer The Russian Aerospace Forces will replace its aging Czech-made Aero Vodochody L-39 jet trainers with a new aircraft, the SR-10. The light jet with forward-swept wings will serve as the forces’ new initial trainer. First deliveries are planned for 2018. The SR-10 is designed by the Moscow-based KB SAT design bureau, the first time the Russian military will take into service an aircraft developed by a private company. Aircraft development ...