Fifth AEHF Satellite Clears Launch Simulation Tests Lockheed Martin has successfully simulated the launch of its fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) satellite, a constellation that has cost $15 billion and is designed to provide highly protected communications to U.S. military forces. The spacecraft now moves to system-level testing before its scheduled delivery to the U.S. Air Force in 2019, the company says. For more than a month, the fifth AEHF satellite underwent tests to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Defense, May 24-31, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.