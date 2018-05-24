Fifth AEHF Satellite Clears Launch Simulation Tests Lockheed Martin has successfully simulated the launch of its fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) satellite, a constellation that has cost $15 billion and is designed to provide highly protected communications to U.S. military forces. The spacecraft now moves to system-level testing before its scheduled delivery to the U.S. Air Force in 2019, the company says. For more than a month, the fifth AEHF satellite underwent tests to ...