Dassault Chief Blames Brexit for Slow Progress on FCAS On March 8, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier expressed disappointment about the lack of progress in the Anglo-French unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) demonstrator program, which he attributes for the most part to the ongoing Brexit process in the UK. The program, officially known as Future Combat Air System (FCAS), was initiated in 2012. The launch of a preliminary design and development phase was expected late last year, but the ...