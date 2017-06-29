Oman Receives First Delivery of Eurofighter Typhoons The Royal Air Force of Oman has taken delivery of its first batch of Eurofighter Typhoons from an order signed at the end of 2012. Two of the three twin-seat Typhoons ordered by Muscat touched down at the newly built Adam Airbase in central Oman on June 21 following the delivery flight from BAE Systems’ facility in Warton, England, where they were assembled. The remaining 10 aircraft, including nine single-seat models, will be ...