India Successfully Test-fires Agni-V Missile for Fifth Time India has again test-fired its indigenous long-range, nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the Agni-V, in a show of strength that comes as fighting along its border with Pakistan has resumed. The Agni-V is the most advanced in the series with a strike range of more than 5,000 km (3,107 mi.). It was test-fired Jan. 18 from the Integrated Test Range on Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha. The ...