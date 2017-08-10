Russian, Indonesian Companies Agree To Cooperate on Su-35 Sale Russian-owned Rostec Corp. and Indonesia’s Enterprises State Trading Co. have agreed to cooperate on the sale of Sukhoi Su-35 fighters to Indonesia, according to Rostec. “We believe that the signing of the agreement will further expand military and technical cooperation with Indonesia and improve trade relations between our two countries,” says Viktor Kladov, director for International Cooperation and Regional ...