After a tense summer that saw the U.S. military’s first air-to-air kill since the 1990s, the U.S. Air Force is rewriting the rules for the air war over Syria. The goal of Operation Inherent Resolve is to destroy Islamic State group terrorists, top officials stress. U.S. forces are not there to fight the Syrian regime of Bashar Al Assad, Russia or any of the other nations operating aircraft in the region. But the battlefield is complex and congested, and it is not always clear ...