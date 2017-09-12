France is attempting to draw its neighbor Belgium away from the U.S.-built Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II by offering a defense partnership and a chance to rebuild historic ties. Rather than the long-awaited response to Belgium’s request for government proposals to replace its F-16 Fighting Falcons—the deadline for which passed on Sept. 8—French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly delivered a more open-ended offer. Partner Preference Boeing’s Super Hornet and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Uncertainty Surrounds French Bid To Fill Belgian Fighter Need" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.