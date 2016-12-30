ANKARA, TURKEY – Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will market its indigenous clean-sheet twin-engine utility helicopter under the designation T-625, company officials have confirmed. The designation represents key elements of the helicopter’s specifications, six metric-ton gross weight, two engines, and five blades on the main rotor. The helicopter, previously known as Ozgun, is the company’s first attempt at a clean sheet design following its experience with the ...
