Japan has discussed a long-range layer for ground-based ballistic-missile defense since the 1990s. And the highly contentious idea of creating a capacity to hit such enemy weapons before launch has been around for more than a decade. Both are now becoming serious possibilities. A committee of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party urged both measures on the Japanese government at the end of March. In the past few weeks, a series of official leaks has shown that the government agrees. It has ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Tokyo Seeks New Ways To Stop North Korean Ballistic Missiles" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.