Will GE Aviation buy Honeywell Aerospace? Could Boeing buy Aerojet Rocketdyne or AAR and/or a string of smaller aftermarket providers? Is Spirit AeroSystems interested in Triumph Group? How about Airbus buying Safran? These ideas—harebrained as they are from the top of this reporter’s head—seem farfetched for many reasons. But they are also one step closer to conceivable now that September has seen its second announcement of a planned major merger and acquisition ...