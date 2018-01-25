Rotorcraft will become a focus of Thailand’s military imports in coming years, as the Royal Thai Army seeks to renew a fleet of helicopters that dates back to the Vietnam War. An order for four Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawks, likely this year, should only mark the beginning of a large program. The army said 10 years ago it wanted to replace its fleet of about 100 UH-1H Iroquois and Bell 212 utility helicopters with Black Hawks. The 2008 economic crisis stopped those plans, but these days ...
