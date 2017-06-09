Lockheed Martin’s U-2 reconnaissance aircraft made its debut at the recent Northern Edge joint training exercise, demonstrating a new capability nicknamed the “Einstein Box” that, among other things, enables crucial battlefield communications between new stealth fighters and legacy aircraft. For its first appearance at Alaska’s premier joint training exercise, the Dragon Lady, as it is known, was configured as a communications relay, according to a quote tucked away ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Skunk Worksâ€™ Secretive â€˜Einstein Boxâ€™ Makes U-2 A Comm Link" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.