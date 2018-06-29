Around the time he got his pilot’s license at the age of 16, Donald E. Fink, Jr., decided he wanted to become editor of this magazine. He spent much of his career pursuing that goal, and when it was finally achieved he did not disappoint. During Fink’s 10 years at the top of the masthead, from 1985 to 1995, Aviation Week & Space Technology set itself apart with legendary scoops. He also pushed to make the magazine more expansive and reader-friendly. The globe-trotting ...