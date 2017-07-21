Is the UK in danger of becoming an aerospace island unto itself? A year after its citizens voted to pull the nation out of the European Union, questions about its aerospace future continue to grow. The latest cause for concern in London is a surprise proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to jointly develop a new combat aircraft as Europe’s answer to the F-35. Should the plan proceed to co-develop a fifth-generation fighter, as well as ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Brexit Spells Peril Ahead For UK Aerospace" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.