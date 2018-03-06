General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA came as a bit of a surprise. Consensus thinking was that if and when General Dynamics made a large strategic move, it would most likely be along the lines of Lockheed Martin’s—namely a divestiture of its defense services and IT sector and a doubling down on another defense electronics or platform segment. The General Dynamics deal, however, confounded that consensus—although maybe the thinking was off the mark in the first place. ...