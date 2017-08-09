Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has begun inducting a new fleet of training aircraft that it hopes will bring about a revolution in the way it trains pilots for the front line. The introduction of an off-the-shelf fleet—including the Grob G120TP Prefect, the Embraer Phenom 100 and the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II—into UK use over the next two years not only marks a rapid overhaul of the RAF’s training fleet but also, senior officers hope, a speed up of training ...