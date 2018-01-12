Every five years Japan sets out what it calls a mid-term defense program. The next one, covering the five fiscal years beginning April 2019, will bring radical changes to the country’s military posture, mostly in response to the threat from North Korea. Aegis Ashore is coming to Japan, relieving the hard-pressed destroyer fleet of the need to keep ships on patrol to intercept Pyongyang’s ballistic missiles. Meanwhile the defense ministry intends to acquire standoff ...