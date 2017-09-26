Israel’s top technology companies and its young startups are working with the Israeli defense ministry on a new class of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies—from scores of air-dropped sensors to facial recognition to new robotics. Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dan Gold, the head of the Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (Mafat) at Israel’s Ministry of Defense, has presented several concepts his office has ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Israeli Companies Demo New Class Of ISR Technologies" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.