Can India successfully conclude a shaky, 18-year effort to purchase new air defense missiles? Hopeful after years of uncertainty, Indian Army officials could finally move forward on a $5.8 billion contract for 800 very-short-range air-defense systems (Vshorads) by year-end. The three-way contest among Saab’s RBS 70 NG, MBDA’s Mistral and Russian company KM Mashinostroyenia’s Igla-S began in 2010. This is the second attempt to fulfill a requirement first defined in 1999 ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Indiaâ€™s Very Long Hunt For Very-Short-Range Weapons" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.