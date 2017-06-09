It is a far cry from the early 1970s, when Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) built about 20 F-4 Phantoms a year, but the company has rolled out the first of 38 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightnings scheduled for local assembly. The fighter, put together at Nagoya, Japan, follows four F-35s that Lockheed Martin delivered to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force from the program’s main plant, at Fort Worth. Since MHI is only assembling F-35s, apparently using no domestically made structural ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"First Japanese F-35 Emerges From MHIâ€™s Assembly Plant" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.