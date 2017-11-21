When DARPA and the U.S. Navy wanted to look into an unmanned, stealth-like ship to do antisubmarine and countermine missions, they turned to Leidos, a Beltway Bandit-type company better known for dominating the professional services side of Pentagon and intelligence acquisition. What happened next may be a telling example of a pending sea change in the aerospace and defense marketplace, especially for the usual suspects, primes of OEMs. Leidos calls itself the leader in government ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Fast Followers To Take On Aerospace Primes And OEMs" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.