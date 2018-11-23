Gen. Philippe Lavigne became chief of staff of the French Air Force in August, after serving as the armed forces chief of staff. Lavigne discusses France’s vision for a European military, space force and U.S.-French military relations. What impact will the formation of a European military have on the NATO alliance? My favorite sport is rugby, and in rugby, we need strong, quick, and agile men and women to win a match. In the case of a European military, it is the same thing. We must ...
