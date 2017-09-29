Lt. Gen. John Thompson, the new commander of U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), is no stranger to troubled acquisition programs. After decades of work on efforts such as Lockheed Martin’s F-35 and Boeing’s KC-46 tanker, both plagued by years of technical, cost and schedule challenges, Thompson is now tackling space. Thompson takes the reins at SMC at a critical time for Air Force space acquisition. Many of the service’s most critical space programs, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"From F-35 To OC-X: New SMC Leader Tackles Space Acquisition" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.