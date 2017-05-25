A technological revolution in one of the world’s oldest international competitive events has brought together maritime sportsmen and aeronautical engineers in a bid to retain one of the world’s most prestigious trophies. When the 35th America’s Cup yacht race is staged in Bermuda in June, it is believed a key win-or-lose differentiator between the multimillion dollar, composite-material catamarans will be how long each is able to stay out of the water during each ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Airbus Engineering Aids Oracle Team USA In Americaâ€™s Cup Bid" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.