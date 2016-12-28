WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Air Force has launched another multi-billion dollar aircraft competition, this time to replace its fleet of second-hand Boeing 707-300-based Northrop Grumman E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Jstars) tank hunters that first deployed as part of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. On top of an $80 billion program for 100 Northrop B-21 Raiders and $3.2 billion Boeing Air Force One procurement, the Air Force also wants 17 radar-carrying battlefield ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Air Force Launches $7 Billion Jstars Competition" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.