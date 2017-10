Launch of Ariane 5 VA233, carrying four Galileo satellites, is captured with a remote camera on Nov. 17, 2016.

The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, seen from Shaw AFB in Sumter, South Carolina. In the foreground are two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the F-16 Viper Demo team, parked at the end of the runway for us to use as subjects.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer returns to MH-65D 6509 at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, on April 1, 2017.

A Delta Air Lines domestic flight passing by the Moon at sunset.

Maj. Christopher Wee of the 416th Flight Test Sqdn. at Edwards AFB, California, pulls his F-15SA into a tight turn over the famous "Star Wars Canyon" in Panamint Springs, California.

The only airworthy Aero 45 in North America, and one of maybe a dozen left in the world, takes flight over Washington State's Puget Sound after Vintage Aircraft Weekend on Sept. 3, 2017.

An Airbus A330 takes off from Runway 24 Left at Montreal-Trudeau Airport at just after 11:30 p.m.

With a hurricane bearing down on Florida, the Space Coast was still able to see the International Space Station and astronauts Paolo Nespoli, Sergey Ryazanskiy and Commander Randy Bresnik meet the Full Corn Moon of Sept. 6, 2017, seen here from Titusville, Florida, just across the river from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The transit occurred at 3:39 a.m., and lasted 1.06 sec.

United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Medium+ (5,4) rocket lifts the Wideband Global SATCOM-9 payload to orbit on March 18, 2017. This mission was featured by the U.S. Air Force as part of its year-long birthday celebration honoring 70 years of "Breaking Barriers."

A major storm suddenly developed and eventually passed. This was the calm that followed.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Black Falcons team performs a spaghetti break in their new T-6C Texan ll aircraft at the 2017 Classic Fighters Airshow at Omaka Airfield, Marlborough, New Zealand.

An Erickson S-64F Air-Crane sets a bridge for the Brucejack Powerline Project in Northern British Columbia.

An Erickson S-64F Air-Crane takes off from Fort Saint John, British Columbia, en route to Alberta.

The launch of Ariane 5 VA233 with four Galileo satellites is captured from a helicopter after it clears the launch tower.

An Ibex Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 ascends in front of the Moon near Tokyo-Narita Airport.

An All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 waits on the runway as the city lights shine in the background at Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami.

The Australia-based Historical Aircraft Restoration Society's Lockheed C-121C Super Constellation's engines are at takeoff power at the Avalon Airshow in March.

An EF-18G Growler of NAS China Lake's VX-9 Vampires banks hard to exit the famous 'Star Wars Canyon' in Panamint Springs, California.

Two French Air Force 4th Sqdn. Dassault Rafales, a C and a B, maneuver at the Sanicole Airshow 2017 in Belgium.

On Aug. 5, I was setting up to grab a few shots of the sunset at Moraine Lake in Alberta, and ended up capturing an incredible helicopter rescue. The rotorcraft appeared on the horizon and as it came closer, it became apparent that two people were hanging beneath it from a long cable. Flying in and banking right over the lake, the helicopter lowered the two people down.

"Speedbird 217" arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport from London on a very cold and snowy afternoon in the U.S. capital.

We're extending the entry period for Aviation Week's 2017 Photo Contest by a week to Oct. 23 at midnight U.S. East Coast time.

Get a sneak peek at some of the entries we've received so far.

A snowy arrival at Dulles International Airport, fast-moving Rafale's and a breathtaking rescue are among the featured photos. If you've taken great aviation and aerospace photos in the past year, enter today.