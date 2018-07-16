JetBlue Airways’ decision to replace its 100-seat Embraer 190s with larger Airbus A220s is an obvious win for the former Bombardier C Series product line, but the growing airline’s choice of a next-generation mini-narrowbody, and the closeness of the competition also bodes well for the entire 100-150-seat market segment. “It was a very, very difficult decision for us,” JetBlue Chief Financial Officer Steve Priest said July 11, a day after the airline announced an ...