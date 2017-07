Some tasks have been kept manual for easier reconfiguration of the production line, which may be used for other satellite designs.

In a factory designed to produce one satellite per day, screwdrivers are automatically tracked to ensure bolts are tightened correctly and in the appropriate order.

OneWeb’s goal is global coverage for broadband internet, thanks to a constellation of 648 satellites with a total capacity of 7 terabits per second.

Airbus and OneWeb leaders attended the factory’s opening: (from left) Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus Defense and Space; Tom Enders, CEO of Airbus; and Eric Beranger, CEO of OneWeb.

The facility’s inauguration took place in a building in which the first European-built satellite was assembled in the early 1980s.

OneWeb Satellites, a 50-50 joint venture between would-be constellation operator OneWeb and satellite manufacturer Airbus, on June 28 inaugurated the first serial-production line for OneWeb’s planned 900 spacecraft. Due to the unprecedented number of microsatellites OneWeb needs to provide broadband internet service globally, the Toulouse facility is the first designed to produce satellites at such a rate—one per day.