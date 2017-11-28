The moving map has consistently been one of the most popular inflight entertainment (IFE) applications, even at its most basic, as a tool to tell passengers where they are and how much flight time remains. But as technology evolves to enable the latest satellite-based, 3D imagery to be integrated into this IFE stalwart, along with a wealth of data on any given destination, developers are preparing a new generation of moving maps that immerse the passenger in a world of contextual, ...