Rendition of Gogo VisionTouch seatback scren,
LONG BEACH, Calif.—Inflight Internet provider Gogo said it is working with Delta Air Lines to provide wireless seatback inflight entertainment (IFE) on the airline’s new Bombardier C Series aircraft, provided via mounted tablets. The company said the new offering, named Gogo Vision Touch, provides airlines with a lower-cost and lower-weight alternative to seatback IFE on the market. It announced the product at the Airline Passenger Experience Association Expo (APEX) here. Gogo ...
